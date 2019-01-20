Dana White Likes the Idea of Conor McGregor vs. Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone

Shortly after Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone's victory over Alex Hernandez on Saturday night, he called for a shot at Conor McGregor. The Irishman seems keen to oblige.

Don't go etching the fight in stone, just yet, but UFC president Dana White is keen on the idea as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After he failed to take the lightweight belt from Rafael Dos Anjos in late 2015, Cerrone spent the next three years at welterweight, fighting the best the 170-pound division had to offer. Though he's always exciting, Cerrone found moderate success in the heavier division, but decided it was time to return to 155 pounds to get serious about a UFC championship.

Cerrone was immediately thrown in with one of the hottest prospects in the division at UFC Brooklyn, the promotion's debut event with ESPN. Despite being an underdog in the bout, he showed that he's a dog that may be aging, but has also learned a few tricks along the way.

Hernandez came at him hard early, but Cerrone blasted him with a head kick in the second round and finished for a TKO stoppage. He then moved on to McGregor, whom he has been trying to talk into a fight for some time now.

“I want top five. I even want Conor if he’ll agree to it.”

In fact, the two actually began exchanging words several years ago at a massive UFC press conference. Now, however, it appears McGregor is ready to give Cowboy his due.

“For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you,” McGregor said via Twitter. “Congratulations.”

Story continues

McGregor is still in the midst of adjudicating a disciplinary complaint by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his actions in the UFC 229 post-fight melee following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, so White isn't currently at liberty to make any decisions regarding what's next for the biggest star in the sport. But he does appreciate the idea of the two extremely popular fighters meeting in the Octagon.

"If those guys want that (fight) and fans want to see it, that's what I do," White said at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 Post-Fight Press Conference in Brooklyn.

TRENDING > TJ Dillashaw, Dana White Dispute ‘Horrible’ Stoppage in Main Event, Henry Cejudo Disagrees

"We'll see what happens. Don't run out there and say that's the fight I'm making. I don't know what I'm gonna do. But I like the fact that two of these guys that are complete dogs and fight anybody – are willing to fight anybody – want to fight each other; that's fun."

McGregor is currently slated to go before the NSAC at the end of this month to learn his fate. So we'll all have to wait and see what the outcome of the hearing before we know if a proposed fight with Cerrone might actually come to fruition.

Conor McGregor Has Fiery Words for Everyone, Including Donald Cerrone (circa 2015)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)