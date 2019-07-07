Dana White on Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Nate Diaz confrontation in arena at UFC 239 (video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov - Nate Diaz

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz were in the audience at UFC 239 on Saturday in Las Vegas and the situation quickly devolved into a confrontation.

UFC president Dana White, at the UFC 239 post-fight press conference, confirmed the confrontation, but insisted that it did not go beyond verbal before staff was able to move them away from each other.