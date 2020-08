Dana White comments at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference on the possibility of Jon Jones fighting Stipe Miocic at heavyweight.

Jones on Saturday night took to Twitter saying that he will go to heavyweight soon and get the belt.

"Jon Jones going to heavyweight is very interesting," White said. But how soon could it happen?

TRENDING > Jon Jones teases move to the heavyweight division ‘real soon’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)