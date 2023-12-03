Dana White: Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green stoppage at UFC on ESPN 52 ‘one of the worst I’ve ever seen’

AUSTIN, Texas – Dana White says referee Kerry Hatley regrets his “very bad” stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green at UFC on ESPN 52.

The MMA community was infuriated after Hatley allowed Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-10-1 UFC) to take a prolonged string of additional shots after he was knocked down by Turner (14-7 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the opening round of the lightweight co-headliner at Moody Center.

UFC CEO White could only agree, but said unlike past referees he’s taken serious issues with, Hatley expressed remorse for his inaction post-fight.

“(It was) one of the worst I’ve ever seen,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 52. “The difference is we’ve had some refs say some dumb sh*t in the past, like, ‘I allowed her to be a warrior tonight,’ and goofy sh*t like that. He knows he made a mistake tonight and does not feel not feel good about it, so it’s unfortunate.”

Fortunately, Green managed to leave the octagon under his power, but he was clearly rattled from the force of the knockout and extra shots. No one said it was a rightful way for the bout to end, and White could only agree.

“Definitely a bad stoppage,” White said. “Very bad.”

