Dana White issues challenge to Jake Paul: Cocaine test me for 10 years if I can PED test you for two

Dana White isn’t fond of Jake Paul constantly calling him a cocaine addict, and the UFC president has responded with a challenge for the YouTube-star-turned-boxer.

Following Paul’s recent knockout of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch, he pleaded with White to exempt a few of his high-profile fighters from their contracts in order to share the ring.

Paul’s prodding of White didn’t stop there. He’s gone personal on multiple occasions and has frequently accused him of using cocaine. White finally addressed those accusations in a recent interview on “The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,” and turned the tables on Paul with a thinly veiled accusation of his own.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul,” White said. “This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

White is not the first person to infer that Paul has used performance-enhancing drugs. Woodley questioned the lack of PED testing around both of their boxing matches this year, and Tommy Fury, who was supposed to box Paul this month before he withdrew due to an injury, offered similar suspicions.

In August, Paul told MMA Junkie that he’s never used banned substances and is open to being tested at any time.

White almost certainly doesn’t think Paul is going to accept his challenge, and he doesn’t intend on doing any favors for him.

At this stage, White said he has no intentions of allowing fighters who are actively under UFC contract to box Paul, whether it’s Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal or anyone else.

“No (scenario I’d let Diaz or Masvidal box Paul while under UFC contract),” White said. “You notice how he wants to fight f*cking everybody that’s not in his weight class, guys that are older and all this bullsh*t. Go fight a boxer. Go hump somebody else’s leg, you goofball.”