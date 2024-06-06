Dana White: Islam Makhachev No. 1 pound-for-pound over Jon Jones shows media ‘know nothing about this f*cking sport’

Dana White continues to make a strong case for Jon Jones being the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

The UFC CEO is baffled by the media voting lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter over former longtime 205-pound champ and current heavyweight champion Jones.

White says the fact that Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) has never lost across two weight classes – minus a disqualification blemish to Matt Hamill, should make him No. 1.

“When you talk about, truly, right now – and Islam, I love you Islam – the fact that Jon Jones is No. 2 on the pound-for-pound list just goes to show how f*cking stupid – the media votes on that,” White said on the FLAGRANT podcast. “(It) just goes to show you that they have no f*cking idea. They know nothing about this f*cking sport. Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever.

“And when you talk about what it really means to be pound-for-pound, (Alexander) Volkanovski moved up and it was a very f*cking close fight the first time (vs. Makhachev). Jon Jones moved up and absolutely f*cking decimated the greatest heavyweight that was out there right now. (If Ciryl Gane) doesn’t go for that armbar, he beats Francis Ngannou and becomes the heavyweight champion. Jon Jones walked through (Gane) like it was f*cking nothing.”

A panel of media members selected by promotion officials casts ballots for the UFC’s official weekly rankings. MMA Junkie staff members do not participate in those rankings. Jones is No. 1 on the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie MMA pound-for-pound list; Makhachev is No. 2

Makhachev is fresh off his third title defense when he submitted Dustin Poirier in this past Saturday’s UFC 302 headliner. He has aspirations of moving up a weight class to challenge for the welterweight title next.

Jones is expected to make his first title defense against the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time Stipe Miocic later this year.

“Jon Jones is the f*cking baddest dude to ever be involved in combat sports,” White said.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie