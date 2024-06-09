Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson retires after UFC on ABC 7 regardless of result

UFC CEO Dana White hopes Tony Ferguson’s walk to the octagon at UFC on ABC 7 in August is the last of his storied career.

White has not shied away from calling for Ferguson (25-10 MMA, 15-8 UFC) to retire in the past as the beloved former interim UFC lightweight champion has seen his career spiral out of control with seven consecutive losses.

Although Ferguson’s skid has come to exclusively high-profile names in Paddy Pimblett, Bobby Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, the performances have worsened. The version of “El Cucuy” who once put together a 13-fight UFC winning streak appears to be long gone, yet Ferguson continues to express his passion to compete.

Now Ferguson is booked again, with the UFC announcing this past month that he is set to face Michael Chiesa (18-7 MMA, 11-7 UFC) in a welterweight bout at UFC on ABC 7, which takes place Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. And White said that whether it’s a win or another loss, he wants this to be Ferguson’s final foray into the octagon.

“Yeah, I hope so,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters at the UFC 302 post-fight news conference earlier this month in Newark, N.J. “Yeah. I would like to see him retire.”

Ferguson will be fighting to avoid a dubious all-time UFC record when he meets Chiesa. His seven-fight UFC losing skid currently is tied with B.J. Penn for the longest in company history, and another defeat would give him sole possession of a piece of the record books no fighter is clamoring for.

There’s a lot on the line for Ferguson at UFC on ABC 7 as he looks to get his hand raised for the first time since June 2019.

