Dana White gives prediction for Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight: 'It's gonna be an ass whoopin'

UFC president Dana White doesn’t like Logan Paul’s chances during his upcoming exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather. White offered a blunt prediction for the fight, saying that Paul was going to receive “an ass-whoopin' like nobody has ever seen before.”

White made those comments while appearing on TMZ. He said that while he doesn’t hate Paul, White believes Mayweather will dominate if he comes to the fight ready to go.

“It's gonna be bad," White explained ... "I'm open for -- and I don't dislike any one of these kids ... but if Floyd Mayweather really shows up and goes in and fights this kid, it's gonna be an ass whoopin' like nobody has ever seen before.”

White went into more detail when asked about Paul’s size advantage over Mayweather.

“Logan's gonna find out what speed is. Speed is power! When you get hit with s*** that you don't see coming and when a guy like Floyd Mayweather starts putting it on you -- it's not even gonna be a fight. It's gonna be ridiculous! It's gonna be the worst ass whoopin' you've ever seen.”

That’s not an unusual thought about the fight. Even Paul’s brother, Jake, said Logan was “f***ed” against Mayweather. Logan and Mayweather are slated to get in the ring Feb. 20.

Dana White unsure about Paul brothers boxing skills

It’s not the first time White has offered a curt assessment of one of the Paul brothers. Following his “win” over former NBA player Nate Robinson in a celebrity boxing match, Jake Paul set his sights on MMA star Conor McGregor next. White wouldn’t give serious thought to that fight, instead suggesting Amanda Nunes jump into the ring with Jake. Nunes was on board with the idea.

While a Paul-McGregor bout doesn’t seem likely, McGregor didn’t exactly shoot down the idea during an interview with BT Sport, saying “we’ll see what happens.” McGregor noted a fight with Jake was not on the radar at the moment, however.

More from Yahoo Sports: