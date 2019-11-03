Dana White flip-flopped on Nate Diaz’s fight-ending cut (UFC 244 video)

Dana White at UFC 244 post-fight presser

Like most people watching, UFC president Dana White was initially upset at that the ringside doctor called a stop to Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s battle for the BMF belt. That was until he saw just how bad the cut over Diaz’s eye really was. It was serious enough to make White flip flop on his UFC 244 main event being stopped because of it.

