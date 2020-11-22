Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. news | UFC 255
UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Dana White addressed:
Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in December
Matching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade next
Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight Island
Shogun Rua's lackluster performance and that he'd like Shogun to retire
Some surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.
