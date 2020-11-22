Dana White flabbergasted by Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. news | UFC 255

MMAWeekly.com Staff
·1 min read
Dana White at UFC 255 post-fight
Dana White at UFC 255 post-fight

UFC president Dana White fielded questions from the media following UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Dana White addressed:

  • Trying to book Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno in December

  • Matching Valentina Shevchenko with Jessica Andrade next

  • Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier targeted for UFC Fight Island

  • Shogun Rua's lackluster performance and that he'd like Shogun to retire

  • Some surprising news (to him) about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

TRENDING > Deiveson Figueiredo retains title, scores first-round finish in UFC 255 main event

Valentina Shevchenko says she will not fight her sister, but they will both be champions | UFC 255

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Latest Stories