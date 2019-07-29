Dana White would fight Conor McGregor over Jorge Masvidal bout

Dana White and Conor McGregor UFC 229 NYC Presser

Conor McGregor hasn't set foot in the Octagon in more than nine months, but one fight that has garnered a lot of attention for him is one that UFC president Dana White said recently that he would fight him over.

After Jorge Masvidal put the first blemish on Ben Askren's resume in record-setting time – he knocked Askren out in 5 seconds – he took aim at two people: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Definitely the title, definitely Kamaru Usman interests me. He’s got the title and that’s what I want, but he’s always having injuries and things are happening,” Masvidal said during an interview on “The Dan LeBatard Show.”

“Another guy that interests me because it’s just a fight that if we made it, it’s going to sell a lot and I’m going to get the money that I deserve. I want McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that’s an easy paycheck.”

McGregor hasn't really said much publicly about the possibility of fighting Masvidal, but White has, declaring Masvidal too big for McGregor.

Masvidal has been fighting at welterweight for the past several years despite spending much of his early career at lightweight. McGregor has been fighting at lightweight most recently after entering the UFC in the featherweight division. The Irishman won the belt in both divisions, but never defended either. He has also fought Nate Diaz twice at welterweight, where he lost one bout and won the other.

Story continues

Their difference in height is two inches, with Masvidal being the taller fighter, but their reach is identical. Still, White doesn't like the match-up and is prepared to go to war with McGregor over it if that becomes the fight that McGregor eventually wants. White, however, insists that McGregor is more focused on the upcoming UFC 242 main event between 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Dustin Poirier.

“I talked to (McGregor) last week. He wants to come back. Really what he’s doing is seeing how everything plays out in September. Right now, Khabib and Poirier are fighting. You know how this business works, anything can happen and usually does. So I think he’s just sort of waiting to see how it all plays out and does he have an opportunity somewhere to jump in and make something happen,” said White at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, before once again shooting down a McGregor vs. Masvidal match-up.

TRENDING > Dana White: ‘Win, lose, or draw this is BJ Penn’s last fight’

“Masvidal’s too big for him. I think Masvidal’s too big; Conor disagrees. Conor was not happy that I said Masvidal was too big for him,” he continued.

“(McGregor said) that pisses me off that you said he’s too big for me. I’m telling you guys, I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again, this guy will fight anybody and I don’t care if he’s pissed off about it or not, I think that Masvidal is too big for Conor. If we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something Conor and I will fight about.”

Jorge Masvidal felt Ben Askren was a step backward

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)