Dana White: Donald Cerrone to get another UFC fight, but it’s must-win

It’ll be do-or-die for Donald Cerrone’s UFC career the next time he steps in the octagon.

Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC), the all-time UFC record-holder for wins, is coming off an ugly stretch of results at 0-5 with one no contest in his past six. It’s led to many to question whether “Cowboy” still has a future with the promotion, but it appears he will for at least one more fight.

After losing to short-notice replacement Alex Morono by first-round TKO at UFC on ESPN 24 this past Saturday, Cerrone said he had no desire to hang up his gloves, and how he “couldn’t let my legacy end like this.”

UFC president Dana White told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter on Monday that he’s willing to give him another opportunity to turn things around.

“‘Cowboy’ again steps up, Diego (Sanchez) falls out of the fight, he steps up and takes a last-minute replacement, co-main event. What he wants to do – he accepted the Diego fight because they both said they would fight at 170,” White said. “He wants to move down to ’55 and get another fight, and I’m going to let him do that.”

Related

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Donald Cerrone after UFC on ESPN 24 loss? Alex Morono says TKO over Donald Cerrone validates status at welterweight Donald Cerrone won't retire after UFC on ESPN 24 loss: 'I'll never go out like this'

White did not reveal a timeline when Cerrone could be booked for his next fight. The 38-year-old must first recover and receive medical clearance after getting stopped with strikes by Morono, but he’ll eventually make his way back for a 38th octagon walk.

It’ll be one with lots of pressure on Cerrone. Another loss does not appear to be an option, and White said his career in the UFC will be on the line in a must-win scenario.

“Yes (it will be the last one if he doesn’t win),” White said. “Yes.”

List