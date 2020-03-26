Dana White discusses where UFC 249 will take place, scrutinizes coronavirus response

Dana White at UFC 229 post-fight press conference

UFC president Dana White talks to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole about where he's looking to hold UFC 249 after the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in the U.S. and around the world.

White has been forging ahead to make UFC 249 happen somewhere in the world on April 18. As much as fans want to finally see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson go at it in the Octagon, White wants to make sure it does. Perhaps, he's even more insistent upon it in the face of a global pandemic.

(Courtesy of UFC)