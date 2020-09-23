Dana White on Dark Tone of UFC Vegas 11: ‘This is the Fight Game!’

UFC president Dana White addressed the dark tone of the UFC Vegas 11 fight week by saying he fully believes in his fighters being able to say whatever they want, however it comes across. "This is the fight game!"

While everyone expected trash talk between bitter rivals and former teammates Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley, it wasn't the usually banter. The tone of UFC Vegas 11 was much darker and more serious than most other rivalries. It was very much reflective of the ongoing political and societal conflict raging across America at the moment.

