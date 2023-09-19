Dana White’s Contender Series 63 live results (8 p.m. ET)
LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 63 event.
Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.
The sixth episode of Season 7 will see 10 fighters compete for their shots at UFC contracts. A bout between undefeated heavyweights Shamil Gaziev (10-0) and Greg Velasco (6-0) serves as the featured matchup of the five-bout lineup.
The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams live on ESPN+ and begins at 8 p.m. ET.
Full results of Dana White’s Contender Series 63 include:
Igor da Silva vs. Jhonata Silva
Result:
Photos:
Records: Igor da Silva (7-0), Jhonata Silva (8-1)
Division: Flyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Kaynan Kruschewsky vs. Dylan Mantello
Result:
Photos:
Records: Kaynan Kruschewsky (14-1), Dylan Mantello (7-2)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano
Result:
Photos:
Records: Talita Alencar (4-0), Stephanie Luciano (5-1)
Division: Strawweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
JaCobi Jones vs. Daniel James Allen
Result:
Photos:
Records: JaCobi Jones (6-1), Daniel James Allen (4-0)
Division: Lightweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee:
Shamil Gaziev vs. Greg Velasco
Result:
Photos:
Records: Shamil Gaziev (10-0), Greg Velasco (6-0)
Division: Heavyweight
Broadcast: ESPN+
Referee: