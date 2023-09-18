Advertisement

Dana White’s Contender Series 63 weigh-in results and live video stream (noon ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Monday’s official Dana White’s Contender Series 63 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Ten fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including unbeaten heavyweights Shamil Gaziev (10-0) and Greg Velasco (6-0), who headline the show.

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 63 weigh-in results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Shamil Gaziev () vs. Greg Velasco ()

  • JaCobi Jones () vs. Daniel James Allen ()

  • Talita Alencar () vs. Stephanie Luciano ()

  • Kaynan Kruschewsky () vs. Dylan Mantello ()

  • Igor da Silva () vs. Jhonata Silva ()

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for DWCS 63.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie