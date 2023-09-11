Dana White’s Contender Series 62 weigh-in results and live video stream

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Monday’s official Dana White’s Contender Series 62 fighter weigh-ins, which kick off at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at the UFC host hotel in Las Vegas. The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+.

Ten fighters will vie for UFC contracts in their fights, including lightweights Malik Lewis (6-1) vs. James Llontop (13-2), who headline the show.

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 62 weigh-in results include:

Malik Lewis () vs. James Llontop ()

Eduardo Neves (263.5) vs. Jhonata Diniz ()

A.J. Cunningham (145) vs. Steven Nguyen ()

Patricia Alujas () vs. Julia Polastri (115.5)

Jean Matsumoto (136) vs. Kasey Tanner ()

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie