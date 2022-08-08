Dana White’s Contender Series 49 faceoff highlights: Lavado vs. Wojcik staredown explodes

With no UFC matchmaker in attendance to face off the athletes, things nearly got wild in the first staredown for Dana White’s Contender Series 49.

Ahead of Tuesday’s card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the athletes from the five scheduled bouts on the docket came face-to-face after official weigh-ins, and one contest almost blew up.

Strawweights Sandra Lavado and Karolina Wojcik had an intense staredown where they locked eyes and pressed forwards before someone jumped in to pull them apart.

The rest of the staredowns, by comparison, were entirely uneventful. Check out the full video above, as well as a complete photo gallery below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie