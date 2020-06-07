Dana White on Conor McGregor’s retirement and Jorge Masvidal’s demands (UFC 250 Post-Fight)

Dana White UFC 250 post-fight press

UFC president Dana White has long said that he is hit every day with some new crisis. Since the world was swept up in a global pandemic, those crises have increased exponentially.

Following UFC 250, White wasn't simply able to address the fights and rebuff reporters that always want to ask about what's the next fight to make. This time, he was hit with numerous questions about the pandemic and being the first sport back in business, the surprise retirement announcement of Conor McGregor, as well as the recent vitriol from disgruntled fighters Jorge Masvidal and Jon Jones.

As always, White stood his ground and answered question after question, although he admittedly is feeling the weight of the increased pressures put upon him.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor announces his retirement from fighting

Alex Caceres addresses recent protests and riots following UFC 250 victory

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)