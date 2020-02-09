Dana White comments on ‘insane’ UFC 247 judging, rematch, Jon Jones’s legacy (full scrum video)

Dana White UFC 247 post-fight

UFC 247 was a night full of controversy. That controversy primarily circled around the refereeing and judging at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Chief among the judging concerns was the scoring of the UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes. While Reyes outstruck Jones in the first three rounds, Jones won the fight via a unanimous decision. Two judges scored the bout 48-47, while the other scored it 49-46.

It's nothing new, but UFC president Dana White was taken aback by some of the refereeing and judging throughout the night, and particularly the judging in the main event, leading him to say, "We've got some work to do down here (in Texas)."

Watch White's full UFC 247 post-fight scrum as he assessed the night's performances, particularly focusing on Jones and Reyes.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Fighter reactions to Jon Jones’s UFC 247 win over Dominick Reyes