Dana White: ‘Colby Covington is going to get the next shot’

Interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington isn't fighting at UFC 228 on Saturday night, but he will be getting the next crack at whomever walks away with the belt when Tyron Woodley puts his title on the line opposite Darren Till.

Covington will no longer be the interim champion once Woodley and Till step into the cage, but he will remain as the top contender to the welterweight thrown currently occupied by Woodley, according to UFC president Dana White.

White confirmed Covington's place in the pecking order in an interview with British broadcast partner BT Sport on Friday, and also weighed in on a few other topics, including the return of Conor McGregor:

