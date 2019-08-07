Dana White calls Cris 'Cyborg' Justino a 'nightmare,' tells her to 'have a nice life'

Cris “Cyborg” Justino’s apology to Dana White didn’t mend the fences between the two. In fact, it seemed to be the last straw for White, who told reporters Tuesday that Cyborg was a “nightmare.” White also expressed no regret at Cyborg leaving UFC, telling her, “See ya later. Have a nice life.”

That wasn’t all White had to say, according to MMAJunkie:

“I don’t think there’s any peace between me and Cyborg. Whether you like me or you don’t like me, whatever your opinion is it doesn’t matter. What she did was dirty. It was dirty what she did with the video and all this other stuff in it. Meanwhile she’s out here saying she better get an apology from me? Yeah. I got an apology from her. Because what she did was one of the dirtiest things. It had to kill her to apologize to me. Kill her to do it. But what she did is one of the dirtiest things you can do to somebody. That’s why she apologized.”

White and Cyborg’s relationship has gone downhill significantly in recent weeks. Prior to her fight at UFC 240, Cyborg — whose contract was about to expire — said she would test the market before considering an offer from UFC. Cyborg then said she wanted an apology from White before she’d re-signed with the company.

White responded by saying Cyborg could leave the company, and that White would release Cyborg from her contract. He also made comments suggesting Cyborg kept avoiding fights with Amanda Nunes, which Cyborg has denied.

The entire ordeal was taken to another level when Cyborg posted a video on YouTube that portrayed White in a negative light. It was later revealed that the video had been edited to make it sound like White said something he hadn’t. Cyborg blamed her production team and apologized to White for that.

While a reunion looked doubtful before the video, that may have sealed it. Unless something drastic changes, Cyborg’s UFC career appears to be over.

Dana White continued to put Cris "Cyborg" Justino on blast. (Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images)

