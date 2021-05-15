Dana White blocked Georges St-Pierre from boxing Oscar De La Hoya; Triller boss upset

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Samano and Mike Bohn
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A boxing match between Oscar De La Hoya and Georges St-Pierre likely would’ve happened if not for UFC president Dana White.

That is according to Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh, who earlier this week put White on blast in an Instagram post for blocking St-Pierre from fighting De La Hoya under the Triller banner.

“(Dana White and the UFC) just blocked Georges St-Pierre from fighting Oscar De La Hoya,” Kavanaugh wrote. “It is a big payday for GSP and both he and Oscar’s dream to fight each other. Dana would rather hold back those who put the UFC where it is and why?”

Following an initial report from Bloody Elbow, MMA Junkie confirmed with a person close to the situation that St-Pierre was De La Hoya’s main target for his comeback fight, and the two sides had been in negotiations. But the UFC wouldn’t grant St-Pierre permission, a requirement for him to participate since he remains under contract with the UFC despite not fighting for the promotion since November 2017. At the time of his retirement announcement in February 2019, St-Pierre’s UFC contract was frozen, which is why he needs permission to compete for outside promotions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ryan Kavanaugh (@ryankavanaughofficial)

#danawhite and#ufc just blocked @georgesstpierre from fighting @oscardelahoya . It is a big payday for GSP and both he and Oscar’s dream to fight each other. Dana would rather hold back those who put the UFC where it is and why? @snoopdogg @jakepaul @mariolopez @teofimolopez @keviniole I’ve tried to call and Text Dana at least 5 times to make it work for both parties not even the courtesy of a return call. And he’s trying to get #jakepaul to fight for the ufc now? Making him offers? Just hurting his own people and chasing ours. @manoukakopyan

This was not an issue for Ben Askren, who came out of retirement to box Jake Paul – and lost by first-round TKO – in a Triller Fight Club pay-per-view headliner. Prior to that fight, White gave Askren his blessing when he also could’ve vetoed him since Askren retired in late 2019 while still under contract with the UFC.

One key difference this time could be De La Hoya’s involvement, as White and the 48-year-old former boxing champion have a history of trash-talking each other. White held nothing back when De La Hoya promoted a trilogy bout between UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz in November 2018.

St-Pierre, who turns 40 on May 19, publicly hasn’t expressed a desire to fight since retirement, which came about after failing to land a superfight with Khabib Nurmagomedov prior to his own retirement. GSP was seen training with legendary boxing coach Freddy Roach in Los Angeles as recently as last month. St-Pierre has kept busy with his acting career, recently playing a role in the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Recommended Stories

  • Dana White: With Jon Jones out, Stipe Miocic gets Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis winner

    The UFC heavyweight division will move on with or without Jon Jones, according to promotion president Dana White.

  • Damian Lillard reacts to being sampled on the new J.Cole album

    Real recognize REAL!

  • Seth Rogen says he and Jason Segel left their '8 Mile' audition in tears after making each other laugh

    The comic went out for the role of Cheddar and had to bring Jason Segel along because the casting director refused to read the lines.

  • The First Look At Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot Is Here

    Hold on to your loincloth: He-Man and Skeletor are back By the power of Greyskull! Streaming giant Netflix just revealed multiple pics from Kevin Smith’s reboot of the Masters of the Universe animated series. The five-episode series Masters of the Universe: Revelation comes to play, henny. The cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey []

  • Conor McGregor celebrates being recognized ‘as an entrepreneur’ by Forbes

    You don't make $180 million fighting for the UFC – not even if you're Conor McGregor.

  • Square Has ‘No Plans’ to Buy More Bitcoin After $20 Million Loss

    Square, which is led by Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, boasted a first-quarter revenue rise of 266% year over year, thanks to a major boost in Bitcoin revenue from Cash App.

  • Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

    Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.

  • Why now? How viral TikToks, eight Palestinian families and one of Islam's holiest sites brought Israel to the brink of war

    The past week has seen some of the worst Arab-Israeli violence in years, with rocket salvoes, airstrikes, violent protests and street fighting. Yet tensions in Israel and the Occupied Territories have been on the rise for months. Here, The Telegraph unpacks how events both big and small have combined to bring the region back to conflict. A 'local planning dispute' turned nasty In a land where blood has long been spilled over property rights, the tree-lined streets of East Jerusalem's tiny Sheikh Jarrah district are a case in point. The district is at the centre of a decades-long legal dispute involving Palestinian families who face eviction orders from Jewish settlers. Originally refugees, the families were rehoused in Sheikh Jarrah in the 1950s as part of a UN-backed offer from Jordan, which at that time controlled East Jerusalem. Jordan then lost the land during the Six Day Arab-Israeli War in 1967 and since then the families have faced claims from Jewish landowners, who say the land was bought by Jewish associations in the 19th century.

  • Nicolas Cage delivered a made-up monologue in a 'white Jamaican guy' accent to audition for 'The Green Hornet,' according to Seth Rogen

    Seth Rogen said Nicolas Cage insisted on playing a "white Bahamian man" in "The Green Hornet" and was "sullen" after Rogen's reaction to his audition.

  • Someone in Rhode Island bought land using Dogecoin

    It's the meme that just won't go away (but will go "to the moon," apparently). A Rhode Island man sold a vacant lot in Providence for 150,000 Dogecoin (or about $50,000 at the time), in what is believed to be the first real estate deal brokered using the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, local TV station WJAR reported Thursday. "He said, 'I think it would be really cool if we could only sell my lot using Dogecoin,'" realtor Kyle Seyboth said of the unnamed seller. Now, the sale has Seyboth's "phone ringing from people who want to do the same thing," even if fluctuating prices make it impossible to know whether the buyer or the seller will come out on top. Dogecoin first began as a joke, in the wake of 2013's popular Doge meme. But after recent endorsements from Elon Musk and a subreddit of online investors, the digital currency has seen quite the meteoric rise in value. Prices dropped after Musk's May 8 appearance on Saturday Night Live, and again when the SpaceX CEO announced Tesla would stop accepting "Bitcoin as payment," but still it remains the "fourth-largest crypto by market value on CoinMarketCap," per CNBC. As of Friday morning, Dogecoin was up 39.4 percent after crypto exchange platform Coinbase announced it would officially list the coin, reports CNBC. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'Republicans' dishonest war against 'critical race theory'

  • UFC 262 ‘Embedded,’ No. 5: Charles Oliveira encourages Tony Ferguson before faceoff

    Go behind the scenes with the stars of UFC 262 ahead of Saturday's pay-per-view in Houston.

  • A Black teen was humiliated by softball umpires over archaic, racially insensitive bylaws

    Because even our hair, the strands that grow from our very scalps, must be policed.

  • Satellites capture mesmerizing, rare cloud phenomenon

    These stunning cloud formations are known as ‘von Karman vortices.’

  • Black N.C. softball player, 16, told to cut hair by umpires at game

    Nicole Pyles was playing softball in April when two umpires told her to take the beads out of her hair or leave the game. A Black female softball player in Durham, North Carolina was told to cut her hair or leave a game by two umpires. Nicole Pyles, 16, told a local news outlet she was playing for Hillside High School in April when two umpires told her she would have to take her beads out of her hair or leave the game against rival team Jordan High School.

  • Extended highlights: Burnley 0, Leeds United 4

    Leeds United swept aside Burnley with a strong second half at Turf Moor, as the Whites strengthened their position in the top half of the table with two games left in the season.

  • Stunning numbers from the 2020-21 NHL regular season

    We take a look at some stunning numbers from the 2020-21 NHL regular season from Connor McDavid's point totals to Jaccob Slavin's clean play.

  • NBA roundup: Suns get by Blazers on Devin Booker's late FTs

    Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left as the Phoenix Suns edged the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night. Chris Paul recorded 26 points and seven assists and Mikal Bridges added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, who moved one game behind the Utah Jazz in the battle for the Western Conference's top seed. Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter for the Trail Blazers, who had a five-game winning streak snapped and failed to clinch a main-draw playoff spot.

  • Unique schedule quirk with Ravens plays to the Browns advantage

    The Browns play the Ravens back-to-back around their Week 13 bye

  • Bob Hearts Abishola - God Accepts Venmo (Sneak Peek 2)

    While comparing their busy schedules, Bob and Abishola realize the perfect date for their wedding is in just three weeks and enlist their family and friends to help plan their big day, on the second season finale of BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, May 17 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • Stanley Cup Futures: East & West Divisions

    The Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived! Get insights into championship futures odds with our exclusive Betting Tools. (AP)