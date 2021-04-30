Dana White blasts Joshua Fabia following Diego Sanchez’s release: ‘The guy is batsh*t nuts’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Farah Hannoun
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With Diego Sanchez no longer under contract, UFC president Dana White went off on the veteran fighter’s coach, Joshua Fabia.

Sanchez (30-13 MMA, 19-13 UFC), who was scheduled to face Donald Cerrone in the UFC on ESPN 24 co-main event on May 8, was officially released by the UFC on Thursday, after he and his team allegedly failed to confirm that Sanchez was not suffering from any short-term or long-term medical issues.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports, White said he has a lot of respect for Sanchez, but blames his downfall on his coach, “School of Self-Awareness” founder Fabia, who has been under plenty of public scrutiny ever since he took Sanchez under his wing.

“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego, and I like him very much, and I hope he is OK,” White said. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the octagon with a knife. How f*cking nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the (fighter-broadcaster) production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.”

Though Sanchez passed his medicals for UFC on ESPN 24, there’s been an ongoing rift between him and the UFC. “The Ultimate Fighter 1” winner expressed his discontent towards the UFC’s treatment of him by posting a video from October 2020, when he says he and his team were left stranded at the airport in Las Vegas after arriving from his UFC 253 loss to Jake Matthews in Abu Dhabi.

Sanchez went on to post two videos from his UFC 253 fighter meeting, showing himself and Fabia confronting the UFC’s broadcast team over a perceived lack of respect. Fabia went on a rant, attacking the broadcast crew, and things got a bit testy between everyone in the room.

On Thursday, Sanchez posted on his Instagram story that he was “free at last,” tagging Bellator, ONE Championship, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and others as he looks for a new home. Throughout his 16-year UFC tenure, Sanchez has fought in four different weight classes and challenged for the UFC lightweight title in 2009 when he was stopped by B.J. Penn. The 39-year-old has been in some of the most memorable wars in UFC history against the likes of Clay Guida, Gilbert Melendez and Martin Kampmann, among others.

Recommended Stories

  • Diego Sanchez out of UFC on ESPN 24 bout with Donald Cerrone

    The matchup between former teammates Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone won't go down at UFC on ESPN 24.

  • Diego Sanchez says he’s ‘free at last’ from UFC, tags Bellator, ONE, BKFC, more in post

    Very little about the news Diego Sanchez was out of his next UFC fight seemed like a normal fight withdrawal.

  • Video: Joshua Fabia crashes Diego Sanchez’s broadcast fighter meeting in Abu Dhabi

    Diego Sanchez coach Joshua Fabia has taken plenty of hits on social media for his methods and views. They're probably going to continue now.

  • Restoration of Hong Kong’s State Theatre Will Take Five Years, But it is Already a Hit

    The extension of an popular immersive exhibition that retraces the memories of one of Hong Kong’s most iconic cinema buildings, and the past glory of the local film and entertainment industries, has set high expectations for one of the city’s largest privately-run heritage conservation projects. A new life will be given to dilapidated cinema, the […]

  • Jeff Wittek said Toddy Smith and Zane Hijazi saved his life after he was injured swinging from an excavator

    While reviewing footage from the day of his excavator accident, Jeff Wittek said that Vlog Squad members Toddy Smith and Zane Hijazi saved his life.

  • Lizzo wore the birthday dress of dreams in Vegas

    Animal print, and more animal print 🐯

  • 10 facts about Bears No. 11 overall draft pick QB Justin Fields

    The Chicago Bears drafted former Ohio State QB Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Here are 10 facts about the pick.

  • Oregon’s assistant coach, Monica Vaughn, has qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open

    After nearly a dozen attempts, Oregon women's assistant golf coach Monica Vaughn is into the U.S. Women's Open.

  • EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

    Seconds after Anthony Alvarez was shot from behind by a Chicago police officer, the fatally wounded 22-year-old looked over at the officer and asked: “Why you shooting me?” The officer answered, “You had a gun.” The dramatic exchange captured on video released Wednesday encapsulated a broader issue about whether the shooting of suspects in the back as they are running away is ever justified. State laws and Supreme Court precedent permits it under certain circumstances, though the fact a fleeing suspect has a gun doesn’t automatically make such a shooting legal.

  • Joe Girardi takes blame for Phillies’ latest self-destructive loss

    Joe Girardi blamed himself Thursday after the Phillies were again their own worst enemy in a loss to the Cardinals. By Jim Salisbury

  • Chris Arreola looks for big-time win to honor late promoter Dan Goossen

    The colorful and charismatic Goossen loved fighters with big personalities, and he acted like Arreola was his adopted son. And he believed in Arreola so completely.

  • Ricky Rubio with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors

    Ricky Rubio (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/29/2021

  • Will Fox Reboot Of 'The Flintstones' Cause Audiences To Yell 'Yabba Dabba Doo'?

    Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is developing a belated sequel to the 1960s animated television series “The Flintstones.” What Happened: The network is teaming with actress Elizabeth Banks, whose company Brownstone Productions has been working with Warner Bros. Animation, an AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary, on the project, according to a report in Deadline. The series, called “Bedrock,” takes place two decades after the conclusion of “The Flintstones” and finds Fred on the cusp of retiring while his twentysomething daughter Pebbles is starting her own professional life. A pilot script is being written by Lindsay Kerns, author of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” and “DC Super Hero Girls.” Banks will the voice actor for Pebbles and serve as executive producer. See Also: Money Mitch: Stocks With 10x Potential Benzinga Will It Work? “The Flintstones” was a Hanna-Barbera production that gained notability as the first prime-time animated series, debuting on ABC in September 1960 and running for 166 episodes across five seasons. The success of the original show spawned films, spinoff series, television specials including a pair of Christmas productions – though it was never explained how the prehistoric characters were cognizant of the holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus – and a wave of merchandising including breakfast cereals and children’s vitamins. Even Detroit Edison (NYSE: DTE) recognized the value of the animated characters by casting Fred and Wilma Flintstone in a 1977 educational film “Energy: A National Issue.” Efforts to reboot “The Flintstones” for a contemporary audience never took root. A 2001 Cartoon Network production “The Flintstones: On the Rocks” was so poorly received that it was never broadcast again after its premiere. Seth McFarlane announced plans for his own version of “The Flintstones,” but the project never got made. Nonetheless, Fox is voicing confidence that audiences will embrace an elderly Fred and grown-up Pebbles. “Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Michael Thorn, president for entertainment at Fox Entertainment. “Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at Fox are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.” (Fred Flintstone (voiced by Alan Reed) meets Ann-Margrock (voiced by Ann-Margret) in "The Flintstones." Photo courtesy of Cinema Crazed.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPfizer Acquires Amplyx Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To KnowFamily Of Samsung Chairman Donates Art Collection To Pay Down B Inheritance Tax© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Justin Thomas wishing his putter warms up on his 28th birthday at Valspar Championship

    On his 28th birthday, Justin Thomas couldn’t wish the ball in the hole in the first round of the Valspar Championship.

  • Was Drake’s Views Really Fire or Did It Leave a Lot to Be Desired? Let’s Argue

    On this fifth anniversary of Drake’s fourth studio album Views, I think it’s high time we say what needs to be said.

  • Spurs can keep Kane without Champions League football, says interim boss

    Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason said Friday that Harry Kane's future at the club does not hinge on whether they qualify for next season's Champions League.

  • Barca's Koeman to miss crucial title clashes after two-match ban for referee 'disrespect'

    Ronald Koeman will miss crucial matches in Barcelona's bid to win La Liga after the Spanish Football Federation on Friday banned him for two games after the Dutchman was sent off during his team's 2-1 defeat at Granada.

  • Was Ted Cruz really sleeping during Joe Biden's speech? Twitter has some thoughts

    Twitter users quickly pointed out the sleepy-eyed Sen. Ted Cruz as video surfaced of him with his eyes closed during Biden's address.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.