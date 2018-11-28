Dana White blasts 'cokehead' Oscar De La Hoya for Tito Ortiz-Chuck Liddell fight in profane rant

UFC President Dana White. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dana White did not approve of 48-year-old Chuck Liddell coming out of retirement to take a beating at the hands of Tito Ortiz on Saturday.

But the UFC president’s problem isn’t with Liddell. It’s with the fight’s promotor Oscar De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions put on the showcase of aging UFC Hall of Famers that saw Ortiz land a first-round knockout with a right hand to the chin.





White slams ‘cokehead’ De La Hoya

White blasted the event on Tuesday in an interview with UFC Unfiltered, calling De La Hoya a cokehead on multiple occasions.

“I heard last week, the cokehead, Oscar De La Weirdo, is talking s— that I don’t have any place to tell guys when to retire,” White said. “First of all, it’s called friendship, you f—— cokehead. I’ve been friends with Chuck Liddell for 20 years. And, the reality is Chuck Liddell retired when he should have retired, eight, nine years ago, however long it was.”

White mentioned cocaine several times in the 10-minute rant, referencing De La Hoya’s struggle with cocaine addiction that he has spoken about publicly.

California in White’s crosshairs too

De La Hoya wasn’t the only target of White’s rage. He criticized the California State Athletic Commission for sanctioning the fight that took place in Los Angeles.

“Chuck Liddell is almost 50 years old and has no business fighting anymore,” White said. “The fact the state of California let that fight happen is disgusting. It’s disgusting. Chuck Liddell has an incredible legacy. He’s a huge superstar in this sport.

“Anybody who claims to be a friend of Chuck Liddell and was anywhere near this fight is full of s—. They’re not a friend of Chuck Liddell. To let him go in and fight this fight is terrible.”

White went on to slam the entire 14-fight card for low pay and amateur fights before wishing ill will on De La Hoya in a fight.

“I hope somebody talks De La Hoya into fighting again,” White said. “I hope the state of California makes the fight, and I hope he gets f—— knocked out just like Chuck Liddell in the first round. F—— cokehead nutball.”

Tito Ortiz doesn’t escape

White wasn’t done. He save some of his rage for Ortiz for his involvement in the fight.

“Tito and Oscar De La Dummy were made for each other,” White said. “Those to f—— nutheads. De La Hoya’s a moron. An absolute moron. And I don’t know how Chuck allowed himself to be talked into this stupid s—.”

Ortiz responded to White on Tuesday, thanking him for the opportunity he provided in UFC but accusing White of underpaying him and Liddell when they were UFC stars.

De La Hoya has not publicly responded to White’s rant.

