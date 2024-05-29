Dana White announces Nick Diaz, Tony Ferguson return fights at UFC on ABC 7 in Abu Dhabi

Fan-favorite legends Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson will be stepping in the octagon once again.

On Wednesday morning, UFC CEO Dana White announced the return fights for the two MMA veterans, which will be going down at UFC on ABC 7 on Aug. 3 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Diaz will be taking on Vicente Luque in a five-round co-main event, and Ferguson will be taking on Michael Chiesa on the main card. Both fights will be going down at welterweight.

Additionally, a UFC women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Loopy Godinez was also announced for the card.

Diaz, older brother of Nate Diaz, hasn’t fought since losing to Robbie Lawler in 2021. That was also his first fight in six years, with his previous one being in 2015. Diaz is now 40-year-old and winless in his past four UFC bouts. His last win came against B.J. Penn in 2011 at UFC 237.

Luque is also looking to break out of a bad spell. He’s 1-3 in his past four performances, with his most recent one being a TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley in March of this year.

Ferguson, like Diaz also 40, is hoping to snap a seven-fight losing streak against Chiesa. White didn’t say this was Ferguson’s retirement fight, but did say in the announcement this “could be” Ferguson’s final fight. Ferguson last fought in December, when he lost a unanimous decision to Paddy Pimblett.

Below is the updated card for UFC on ABC 7:

Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov

