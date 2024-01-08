Dana White announces Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis 5-round fight for UFC 299 in Miami

Dustin Poirier will oblige to call for him to give a surging lightweight contender a chance when he meets the streaking Benoit Saint-Denis in the UFC 299 co-main event.

UFC CEO Dana White announced Sunday that former interim champ Poirier (29-8 MMA, 21-7 UFC) will clash with Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in a five-round bout on the March 9 card, which takes place at Kaseya Center in Miami with a main card that airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Poirier, No. 4 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie lightweight rankings, will attempt to rebound from a second-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje in their “BMF” title fight at UFC 291 this past August.

No. 13 Saint-Denis will attempt to extend his five-fight winning streak inside the octagon, all of which have been stoppages.

The latest UFC 299 lineup now includes:

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – for bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Maycee Barber vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes

Asu Almabaev vs. CJ Vergara

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva

