Dana White: It’s almost like Dominick Reyes ‘hasn’t been the same since that Jon Jones fight’

NEW YORK – Dana White isn’t sure what’s next for Dominick Reyes after UFC 281.

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) dropped his fourth straight bout when he was viciously knocked out by Ryan Spann in just 80 seconds this past Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Reyes’ skid started when he lost a controversial split decision to Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) at UFC 247 in February 2020, which White thinks played a role in his downfall.

“Yeah, it’s almost like he hasn’t been the same since that Jon Jones fight,” White told reporters and MMA Junkie at the UFC 281 post-fight news conference.

Three of Reyes’ four losses amid this stretch have came by knockout. After losing to Jones, he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz in a vacant title bout, halted by current champ Jiri Prochazka in a 2021 Fight of the Year contender.

Reyes took 18 months off and switched camps to train with former champ Glover Teixeira prior to the encounter with Spann, but was unable to get back on track.

As for what’s next for Reyes, White wasn’t ready to decide on the 32-year-old’s future just yet. However, Reyes indicated in the aftermath of UFC 281 that he’s motivated to get back in the win column.

“I don’t know, I don’t know right now,” White added. “I think, first and foremost, I would see what he wants to do. What does he want to do? And where’s he at mentally? And what’s he thinking.”

