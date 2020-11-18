Dana White addresses Khabib still drug testing, updates Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dustin Poirier

UFC president Dana White, following Tuesday night's Dana White's Contender Series season finale, addressed several elephants in the room.

Chief among them were the status of the UFC 257 Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch. It has widely be reported to be agreed upon, with Poirier inking his bout agreement, but what is the overall status of the bout?

He also addressed the status of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, but recently underwent USADA testing, meaning that his retirement is not yet official.

So what's the deal? Is Khabib going to fight again? Could McGregor vs. Poirier be for an interim or full-on lightweight belt? Dana White chimed in on all of this.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao: ‘We’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time’

Related Video > Dana White thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov might buck retirement and fight again

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)