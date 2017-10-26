Dana LeVangie will stay with Red Sox as Carl Willis, two other coaches flee

BOSTON - Three of John Farrell's Red Sox coaches left the organization on Thursday, and they went to two of the premier organizations in the game.



A pair joined Theo Epstein's Cubs in Chicago. Hitting coach Chili Davis and third base coach Brian Butterfield will take on those same roles for the Cubs in 2018.



Pitching coach Carl Willis, meanwhile, is going to reprise his role as Indians pitching coach in Cleveland. Willis joins ex-Sox manager Terry Francona's staff, and is also making his second stint as a pitching coach in Cleveland. (It's his first under Tito).



Those moves were officially announced.



New Sox manager Alex Cora will retain bullpen coach Dana LeVangie, a baseball source told NBC Sports Boston.

















Source confirms this now: Dana LeVangie is a part of Alex Cora's Red Sox coaching staff. https://t.co/bEKC5tmNaD — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 23, 2017

It's unclear if LeVangie remains in that role or a different one. Assistant pitching coach Brian Bannister is remaining with the organization, although his exact title next year is not yet known.



There's no word yet on the future of assistant hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, but it seems possible he could stick around.



