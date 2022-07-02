Dana Evans with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Phoenix Mercury

Barrons.com

“Bobby Bonilla Day” was trending on Twitter on Friday as it does every year on July 1. Bonilla was originally owed $5.9 million from the Mets in 2000, but the new deal pays him over $1 million annually, plus an additional 8% interest, according to ESPN. Then-Mets owner Fred Wilpon was invested in a Bernie Madoff account at the time and reportedly believed he would be making significant returns in the future.