Dana Evans with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle StormLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Dana Evans (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/20/2022
Dana Evans (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/20/2022
The correspondent quizzed a player on whether St. Andrews would be his last major for a while.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins also shared why teammate Steph Curry will make a great 2022 ESPYS host.
Another shot at a title: Former Kentucky track star Abby Steiner is headed to the 200 meter finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.
The 200-meter final at the track and field world championships will feature Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles, but not 100-meter champion Fred Kerley.
The Nnamdi Asomugha error in Philly was one of the Eagles' defining flubs of the past 20 years, and apparently the mistake was clear almost right away. By Adam Hermann
There are plenty of people around the NBA who have stories about Suns owner Robert Sarver — about his penny-pinching ways, the time he put goats in his GM’s office, or more serious discussions of the workplace environment he created in Phoenix. Former Suns star Goran Dragic stepped forward with a story he told on
Juan Sotos agent Scott Boras spoke on The Show podcast about why his client declined the Nationals 15-year, $440 million extension offer.
Former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon called out ESPN over the network's new docuseries on Derek Jeter, "The Captain."
There's reportedly still interest in the free agent market for Barr.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was a man of his word Tuesday night — even the ones he spoke in English. The two-way Japanese All-Star called his shot before leading off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, telling Fox's Tom Verducci in the on-deck circle that he was going to jump on Clayton Kershaw quickly. Sure enough, Ohtani flared a 90.9 mph fastball off the Los Angeles Dodgers ace up the middle for a base hit.
This hole-in-one just happened to be caught on video.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been ranked as having the 3rd best starting lineup in the NBA after their offseason moves.
One NBA reporter says that Russell Westbrook thinks he's more valuable than he is and that it may have led to his split with his agent.
The NFL has removed its one-helmet rule, and as a result, several teams have introduced new alternate and throwback helmets.
Defending champion Tadej Pogacar won stage 17 of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees on Wednesday, but was once again shadowed over the line by Jonas Vingegaard, the race's overall leader.
Steph Curry might have a trick or two up his sleeve when he hosts Wednesday night's award show.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau explained his decision to move on from the Calgary Flames in an open-hearted article in The Players' Tribune.
Big Ten preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2022 season.
Brazilian Alison Dos Santos prevailed in a race that was supposed to be a duel between Olympic gold medalist Karsten Warholm and American star Rai Benjamin.
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat, Charlie and James talk about Eddie Olczyks departure from the organization and what happened.