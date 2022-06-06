Dana Evans with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Dana Evans (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/05/2022
The distance never matters to Ionescu.
Dana Evans (Chicago Sky) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Washington Mystics, 06/05/2022
Sonya Curry, 56, and Dell Curry, 57, divorced in November after 33 years of marriage. Each accused the other of infidelity.
Umpires barred Dodgers manager Dave Roberts from using a position player to pitch the ninth inning against the New York Mets on Saturday night, enforcing a rule that prevents teams from using non-pitchers with a deficit of five runs or fewer. With Los Angeles trailing 9-4, Roberts sent utility player Zach McKinstry to the mound to begin the ninth, but McKinstry was halted by umpires.
‘Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them,’ says royal commentator, Omid Scobie
As Na announced his resignation from the PGA Tour this week, Murray took a final dig that stems from a quarrel earlier this year.
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green avoided technical fouls in the first half against the Celtics.
"The Glove" showed up to Chase Center with an amazing shirt.
It had been a rough Finals for Jordan Poole up to that moment.
The mystery of the pack of Marlboro cigarettes in the Campbell baseball dugout won't drag on. Here's what happened in Saturday's game vs. Tennessee.
Amid the reverberations of Quin Snyder's departure after eight seasons as the Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as "unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future," sources told ESPN on Sunday. ...
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were left unimpressed with Ross Chastain early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a series of incidents among the three drivers. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Chastain’s first incident of the race involved Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Stuck behind Hamlin […]
Billy Horschel conjured a moment of magic to close out victory at the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament on Sunday.
The Arizona Wildcats face the Texas Longhorns in an elimination game in the Women's College World Series on Sunday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
When Allen died in 2018, he left behind a collection of assets ranging from luxury properties to a 414-foot megayacht — and two pro sports teams.
Minjee Lee was never seriously challenged en route to a final-round 71 to win the U.S. Women's Open by four shots. Amateur Ingrid Lindblad ties for 11th.
Golden State used a signature third-quarter surge to build a big lead and did not let up this time, finishing off a 107-88 win over Boston in Game 2.
Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green got tangled up and had a brief scuffle during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Warriors.
Coco Gauff wept in her courtside chair, cried on the trophy podium and sobbed again in the press room as the US teenager admitted her French Open final defeat Saturday was a "lot to handle".
Bryce Harper hits a tying grand slam in the eighth before Bryson Stott hits a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth, sending the Angels to a 9-7 loss.