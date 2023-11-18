Dana Altman offers injury update on Nate Bittle, N’Faly Dante after Oregon win

One of the best players on the floor for the Oregon Ducks so far this season has been center Nate Bittle, who came into Friday night’s game averaging 15 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

That looked like it was going to continue in the win over Tennessee State, with Bittle putting up 9 points in the first half. However, he did not return to the bench with the team after the break, and later emerged with what appeared to be a cast or a heavy brace on his left wrist. Bittle did not play at all in the second half.

After the game, head coach Dana Altman offered an update on the injury for Bittle.

“He’s over getting checked out,” Altman said after the game. “We don’t know, but we’ll probably have an evaluation tonight. He’s with the doctor getting it all checked out right now.”

Altman was also asked if there was an update on the hamstring injury that has held N’Faly Dante out of the last two games for the Ducks, but he wasn’t able to provide anything specific, other than the fact that the center will see a specialist in Chicago on Monday to see if they can get to the bottom of his nagging injury.

Oregon has also been without a pair of their freshmen, with Jackson Shelstad and Mookie Cook yet to make their college debuts.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire