With Dana Altman’s blessing, 4-star Jackson Shelstad to play football at West Linn this year

Four-star point guard and Oregon Ducks basketball commit Jackson Shelstad announced he will play football at West Linn High School for his senior season, after receiving a blessing from Oregon head coach Dana Altman.

“I regret not playing the last two years, and watching on Friday nights makes me really miss football, so since this is my last chance to play, I really wanted to,” Shelstad told SBLive’s Andrew Nemec.

Shelstad will line up at receiver for West Linn, where he played as a freshman before taking the last two years off to focus on football.

Oregon Ducks star basketball commit @JacksonShelstad has decided to play football for West Linn High. His father said, "Coach (Dana) Altman is super supportive of him playing."#GoDucks Shelstad will play WR. He has joined the team and will suit up Sept. 23 vs. Lake Stevens. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) September 8, 2022

Shelstad was a top-tier football player even as a freshman, and it is possible he would have achieved a similar amount of attention as a college football prospect had he stuck with the sport.

Altman and the Ducks will be watching closely to see how Shelstad does both on the football field and basketball court this year before he heads to Eugene to begin his college career in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire