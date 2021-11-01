Dan Wolken: Texas football “wasted money on new coaching staff”

When a program loses three consecutive games, blame is thrown around in every direction.

Whether it be fair or not, the majority of blame typically always falls on the shoulders of the head coach. After many expected the Longhorns to contend for the Big 12 title this season, Steve Sarkisian and his staff are facing quite a bit of adversity at the moment.

Sarkisian was considered a home run hire in January, and he was able to assemble an impressive coaching staff weeks later. Everything seemed to be moving in the right direction. However, nothing seems to be working in their favor as Texas currently sits with a 4-4 record.

It’s unrealistic to assume a new coaching staff can come in and instantly turn a program around, but the double-digit leads that were blown in three consecutive games is cause for concern. Is it the personnel use? The lack of in-game adjustments? The play-calling?

At this point, Texas’ struggles have people questioning whether or not Sarkisian is any better than Tom Herman.

Dan Wolken of USA TODAY Sports recently stated that Texas “wasted money on the new coaching staff.” While it is tough to disagree with his point of view, it’s also important to remember that good things take time.