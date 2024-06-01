Dan Woike: Lakers will ultimately hire JJ Redick as head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers seem like they will take their time when it comes to hiring their next head coach. They reportedly have interviewed James Borrego, JJ Redick and Sam Cassell, and they are set to do more interviews in the days and weeks to come.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said this week the Lakers are “nowhere close” to deciding on who their next head coach will be. However, there has been a growing feeling that it is Redick’s job to lose.

Redick, who played 15 seasons in the NBA and was a deadly 3-point shooter, is currently a color commentator for ESPN and LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast. One insider has said it is not a matter of if but when the Lakers hire Redick, and now Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times has reportedly said the same thing, according to The Lakers Review.

Dan Woike of the L.A. Times thinks the Lakers ultimately hire JJ Redick as their next head coach when it’s all said and done during his appearance on the @RogginAndRodney today. — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) May 31, 2024

If Redick is indeed L.A.’s choice, don’t expect an announcement until after the upcoming NBA Finals. The series will start on Thursday of next week, and it could run until June 23 if it goes to a seventh game.

