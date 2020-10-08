Dan Wiederer: Fasten your seat belts. The Chicago Bears are issuing turbulence warnings as Nick Foles continues to settle in at QB.

Matt Nagy has put it out there with as much emphasis and forewarning as he possibly can. This latest quarterback change? This transition with Nick Foles taking over in the cockpit for the Chicago Bears offense?

Well, the journey won’t be entirely smooth. Turbulence is inevitable. A few anxious moments are likely to arise. The flight pattern might even need to be adjusted at some point.

So while the end goal remains the same — to land safely in the playoffs when the regular season ends in January — the captain has illuminated the “fasten seat belts” light. At least temporarily.

“This is not going to happen overnight with Nick,” Nagy said Sunday evening, less than an hour after the Bears scored only one touchdown in a 19-11 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. “This is going to take a little bit of time as he gets going.”

The following morning, Nagy again stressed the need for his offense to get calibrated.

The Bears, Nagy said, need to find their identity in the running game. They must improve the timing between Foles and his teammates. They have to sharpen the midweek preparation process and game-day synergy between the quarterback and his play caller.

And on Tuesday, Nagy acknowledged the challenge in still seeing the big picture while assessing the offense’s week-to-week results. He also stressed his responsibility to push for production ASAP while not becoming disproportionately frazzled when the growing pains with Foles feel particularly sharp.

“Could we have played a lot better on Sunday? Without a doubt,” Nagy said. “We know that. Is this going to take a little bit of time? Yes, it is. It is going to take some time. So that is where, for us as coaches and as players, as long as we understand that (we’ll be OK). But we should also know that we need to get on this as soon as we can.”

This is a difficult spot for Nagy, Foles and the Bears to be in, with the energy of a 3-0 start potentially transforming into intense 3-2 anxiety in a span of five days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 5½-point favorites Thursday night at Soldier Field and will arrive in Chicago with momentum after a 484-yard outburst Sunday in a 38-31 defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Much of the city, it seems, is already bracing itself for the worst.

The Bears certainly haven’t looked like a team capable of keeping up in a shootout or chasing a Tom Brady-led offense from behind. In Foles’ first start Sunday, the Bears averaged only 1.8 yards per rush, failed to cross midfield on seven of their first nine possessions and had more punting yards (313) than total offense (269).

Thus, the Bears’ vows to forge a new identity and their requests for patience are being met with agitated resistance from a fan base that has heard these pleas and promises before.

At some point, it shouldn’t be a fantasy for an offense in the modern NFL to consistently score in the high 20s and 30s.

Win or lose Thursday night, the Bears will wake up Friday on the third anniversary of Mitch Trubisky’s first career start. Remember the hope-filled energy of that moment? Remember the built-in patience and tolerance for mistakes? Remember the mesmerized intrigue to see Trubisky’s encouraging moments of brilliance, even if they were only occasional flashes?

Well, this isn’t that.

Foles isn’t a rookie who was drafted with the No. 2 pick. He isn’t a raw and athletic youngster with an unknown ceiling. He’s a 31-year-old journeyman who has changed teams five times. So he won’t be afforded the same level of forgiveness and understanding if his first month as the Bears starter is as rocky as Sunday’s loss was.

In a similar way, Nagy shouldn’t expect much leniency from the outside world either, still very much connected to the offensive struggles that ended Trubisky’s run as the starter. Many of those ugly numbers attached to Trubisky’s failed breakthrough come with a direct link to Nagy, who now prepares for the test he has truly wanted — to prove that as an offensive overseer and play caller, he can take the Bears offense to new heights.

Remember the last time the Buccaneers visited Soldier Field, two short years ago? That was the beautiful fall afternoon during which a young franchise quarterback lit up the scoreboard with 38 first-half points and six touchdown passes in all as the Bears pummeled the Bucs 48-10.

