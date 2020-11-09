Dan Wiederer: How exactly did the Chicago Bears bumble their way to a 3rd consecutive loss? You don't want to know.

Perhaps you took advantage of the June-like weather Sunday afternoon and put the Chicago Bears-Tennessee Titans game on the back burner. Maybe you chose to squeeze in 18 final holes for the year or rake the leaves or go for a bike ride with your kids.

In that case, congratulations. Wise choices.

Here’s the quick and clean synopsis of Sunday’s events in Nashville, Tenn.: The Bears were edged by the Titans 24-17 at Nissan Stadium.

Their offense, playing with a reshuffled line, clawed its way to 375 total yards, the Bears’ second-highest total this season and 147 more than the Titans had.

Nick Foles threw for 335 yards with two touchdown passes for a season-best 99.4 passer rating.

And the Bears defense held strong yet again, limiting the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 68 yards on 21 carries and stopping Henry for 2 yards or less 14 times.

There. That should do it.

Get back to something more important and productive. It’s for your own good.

You honestly don’t want to know about the latest array of gaffes and slip-ups that sent the Bears bumbling to their third consecutive loss.

You don’t want to know about the ugly incompletions, familiar penalties and consistent breakdowns that continue to define a helter-skelter offense.

You don’t want to know that the Bears never led and trailed for the final 49 minutes and change. You don’t want to know that outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo was the team’s leading rusher at halftime, thanks to an 11-yard burst on a fake punt.

And you certainly don’t want to know that the Bears ran into confusion immediately after that nifty conversion, needing a timeout before the next snap just to get settled. (They punted anyway after that new set of downs failed to produce another first down.)

Some games are better left unwatched. This was one of them.

You don’t want to know that the Bears offense didn’t produce its second first down until its 22nd play, with a little more than 4 minutes remaining in the first half. Sure, they were playing with an overhauled offensive line that was missing three Week 1 starters due to injuries and COVID-19. But the failures of this team run much deeper than that.

You don’t want to know that the Bears again went scoreless in the third quarter. (That’s eight times in nine games.)

You don’t want to know that the bottom dropped out in that same sloppy third quarter when the Bears needed just a few yards to set up a potential Cairo Santos field goal to pull within 10-3. Instead, a dump-off to running back David Montgomery on third-and-13 was dead from the beginning, certain to be a loss of 3 or 4 yards before Montgomery fumbled. Titans cornerback Desmond King scooped up the loose football and raced 63 yards for a touchdown.

Just like that, 17-0 Titans.

You don’t want to know that the Bears continue to falter in basic short-yardage situations. They had fourth-and-1 on their opening possession but turned the ball over on downs when a handoff to Montgomery was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.

“I have to go back and watch that play,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

When he does, he’ll see right guard Germain Ifedi whiffing on Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart after the snap. Right tackle Rashaad Coward was unable to help, and the hole Montgomery was supposed to hit closed immediately. The Titans swallowed the play whole.

“It’s a dive (play), you know?” Nagy said. “It’s what we do in youth football. It’s a dive.”

On the first series after halftime, the Bears bungled a fourth-and-inches opportunity with consecutive false-start penalties. The first came from a rookie guard (Arlington Hambright) playing his first NFL game, the next from a 33-year-old tight end (Jimmy Graham) playing his 162nd.

The sloppiness is contagious.

But when will it get fixed? And how?

“I don’t have that answer for you,” Foles said. “But I will say when we clean that up, it will help us in those situations.”

Added Nagy: “I’ll never, ever, ever question my guys’ effort. Never. I’ll never do that. None of it is because of effort. But whatever it is, it’s got to stop.”

Yet it doesn’t. Ever. It’s perpetual and debilitating.

Said receiver Allen Robinson: “Whenever we had some momentum going, whenever we got the ball rolling, we just couldn’t get over the hump.”

For the Bears offense, the hump often looks like Mount Everest. During an avalanche.

