Dan Whelan to become first Irishman in 41 years to play in NFL play-offs as Green Bay win

Dan Whelan is set to become the first Irish-born player to play in the NFL play-offs for 41 years.

The County Wicklow native's Green Bay Packers side defeated the Chicago Bears 17-9 at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening to secure their place in the play-offs.

The last Irishman to do so was kicker Neil O'Donoghue, with the then St Louis Cardinals in 1983.

Punter Whelan made his regular-season NFL debut in September, which was also a victory against the Bears.

The 24-year-old supplanted nine-year veteran Pat O'Donnell for the punter position at Green Bay this season.

His debut in September saw him become the first Irishman to play in the NFL since O'Donoghue in 1985.

Dubliner O'Donoghue, who is now 70, had an eight-year NFL career which also included stints at the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneeers.

Born in Enniskerry in County Wicklow, Whelan's family moved to Palm Springs, California, when he was 13.

He made the initial transition from soccer to American football at high school, starting off as a kicker before becoming a punter at college at the University of California, Davis.

Outstanding performances at college, with a punt average of 44 yards, meant Whelan attracted early interest from the NFL. The New Orleans Saints offered him a try-out in 2022 before he linked up with Green Bay.