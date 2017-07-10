Dan Warthen: Noah Syndergaard can return sooner if Mets use him out of the bullpen

Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen thinks the team can get Noah Syndergaard back from the disabled list sooner if they use him out of the bullpen initially, SNY reports. Syndergaard has been on the DL since the start of May due to a partial tear of his right lat muscle.

“If we decide we want to go get Syndergaard back earlier but use him as a one-inning guy, we’ll all talk about that,” Warthen said.

Syndergaard is expected to begin a throwing program within the next two weeks. A realistic timetable has Syndergaard returning in mid-August. The 39-47 Mets entered the All-Star break in fourth place in the NL East, 12 games behind the Nationals and 10.5 games behind the second Wild Card slot.

The 24-year-old right-hander hit the DL with a 3.29 ERA and a 32/2 K/BB ratio in 27 1/3 innings.

