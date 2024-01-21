Dan Vladar with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers
Dan Vladar (Calgary Flames) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/20/2024
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
The Ravens turned a game that was tied at halftime into complete domination.
UFC 297 on Saturday night features two titles bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Each week during the 2023-24 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
In today's edition: Why the Divisional Round makes for one of the best sports weekends, the most dangerous ski race, the Celtics’ quest for perfection, and more.
Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast examining where Jim Harbaugh could be coaching in 2024 after interesting language was found in his Michigan contract.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes and give the how and why on the latest news around the NFL. The head coach hiring cycle is in full swing, and the trio kick things off by discussing Jori and Charles' upcoming piece on the best and worst head coach vacancies around the NFL. The consensus is that Carolina is the worst, while Philadelphia and Dallas would be the best should they open up. That leads to a conversation around Nick Sirianni and Mike McCarthy, and whether the two NFC East coaches are safe or not (and whether they should be). Charles strongly believes Bill Belichick would not be a good fit in Dallas, but would be in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Charles and Jori are both fairly sure he will return to the NFL this offseason given the rumors coming out of Michigan. The Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons appear to be the frontrunners. New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo had his first press conference, and Jori had some key takeaways, including the fact that Mayo had it written in his contract that he would succeed Belichick (which is very rare). Charles was impressed with Robert Kraft's clear vote of confidence in Mayo going forward.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill recaps a fun night of NBA basketball, discusses rumors about a big trade brewing and tells fans which games to watch this week.
Various factors led to many star running backs being fantasy busts this season. Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with an overview of the position.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night and died Wednesday morning despite "life-saving efforts."
The second Las Vegas Grand Prix won't start any earlier.