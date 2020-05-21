Dan Vitale reveals what made Patriots enticing for him in NFL free agency

NFL fullbacks aren't as important as they used to be, but they still have a key role on the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have made great use of fullbacks throughout Bill Belichick's 20-year tenure as head coach. And there have been few better examples than James Develin, who retired this offseason after suffering a neck injury during the 2019 season.

Develin made his Patriots debut in 2012 and quickly carved out an important role, especially as a run-blocker. When the Patriots switched to a run-heavy offense late in the 2018 season, it was Develin who often led the way for running backs Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White. This rushing attack was pivotal to the Patriots winning Super Bowl LIII that year.

Veteran fullback Dan Vitale signed with the Patriots in March, and on a video call with reporters Thursday, he explained that New England's use of Develin made it an enticing option for him in free agency.

"There's only a handful of teams in the league that use fullbacks nowadays," Vitale said. "Obviously, there's been a little bit of a resurgence around the league now with the success that a lot of teams have had. That definitely plays into it. Obviously, you only have a couple options when it comes to that. But, seeing all the amazing things that James Develin did over the last couple years, obviously that's enticing for a fullback. So, definitely excited to be here."

Vitale has immense respect for Develin, and he understands replacing that kind of player won't be easy.

"It's definitely some pretty dang big shoes to fill," Vitale said. "James is a hell of a player. I've enjoyed watching him, really since I got into the league now. He was really a role model at the position, which as a fullback, a lot of people don't typically notice how important that role can be. I think it was pretty clear how important James was to this Patriot team over the last however many years. Definitely have some really big shoes to fill, but I'm really looking forward to that opportunity, as well as working with a lot of the other guys. So, yeah, it will be fun."

Vitale likely won't be the only player to see snaps at fullback in 2020. Rookie tight end Dalton Keene and fullback/tight end Jakob Johnson also could see action at the position.

The Patriots rushing attack weakened after Develin was lost for the 2019 season due to injury, and for that unit to regain its top form, the team needs someone to step up and excel at fullback. Vitale is best-suited to fill that role.

