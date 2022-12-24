Dan Sorensen interception leads to Alvin Kamara touchdown, Saints lead Browns 17-10

The Saints may be the team that plays in a dome, but they’ve taken the lead over Cleveland in frigid conditions late in the third quarter.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his third interception of the season when a pass went off of David Bell‘s hands and into the hands of safety Dan Sorensen. It was Sorensen’s first pick with the Saints, having signed with the team this year. He returned it to Cleveland’s 15-yard line, setting up New Orleans with terrific field position.

Andy Dalton‘s third-down completion to Juwan Johnson kept the chains moving on third-and-8. And on the next play, running back Alvin Kamara took a handoff to the left for a 4-yard touchdown run.

Kamara now has 70 yards on 17 carries and a 5-yard reception.

As for injuries, Saints guard Andrus Peat (ankle) has been downgraded to out. And New Orleans defensive back Justin Evans (shoulder) is questionable to return.

