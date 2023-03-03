Dan Snyder’s Washington Commanders earn worst grade out of all the NFLPA’s team report cards | The Rush

In today’s episode of The Rush, the Washington Commanders finish with the worst grade out of all the NFLPA’s team report cards, Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey set a new record at the NFL combine for defensive lineman, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new business venture with his brothers.

JARED QUAY: This story is, quite literally, another reminder of how [BLEEP] the professional football team located in our nation's capital is. The NFL Players Association received 1,300 responses from current NFL players about how their teams are treating them. And for the first time ever, they're dishing out report cards for each franchise.

- This ought to be good.

JARED QUAY: For a few clubs, this is good. But for some, nu-uh, not so good at all. And to everyone's surprise, Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders checked in at 32 of 32, dead last.

- I could have told you that without looking.

JARED QUAY: Receiving an F for their treatment of families, F minuses for the training room, locker room, and team travel. The only two categories the Commanders got passing grades and were their weight room, a C plus, and their strength staff, an A plus. So for fantastic sprint coaches to help you get jacked, you'll somewhat enjoy being a member of the Commanders. But for everything else, like how nice they treat your family, you'll be better off as an unpaid intern at Myspace. Unfortunately, there is no individual grade given for Dan Snyder. But we here at "The Rush" can assure you with 100% certainty, it's probably not that good.

Speaking of the NFL, Pittsburg Panther Calijah Kancey, the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, ran like the wind at the Combine in Indianapolis setting a new record for defensive tackles with a 4.67 40-yard dash time. [? Dude ?] weighs 281 pounds and can probably outrun some of the fastest offensive studs in the league. If this is any indication of how dominant Kancey could be in the NFL, the previous record was held by fellow Pitt Panther, Aaron Donald, who posted a 4.68 40-yard dash time in 2014.

- Super fast.

JARED QUAY: From football to basketball, they say you should never mix family and business. But maybe you should. I mean, it could be fun.

- Jury's still out.

JARED QUAY: Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo joined Nashville SC ownership group on Thursday teaming up with his brothers and a few other headliners. At this point, maybe the Greek Freak decides to suit up for the club with his bros. I mean, dude is good at basketball. I'm pretty sure he'd be good at soccer too. Other elite NBA players have also invested in MLS teams like Kevin Durant and James Harden.

At this rate, it looks like the NBA could take over professional soccer here in the states. KD, Harden, Giannis all on the same team, that would be so dope. We should get a super team of MLS stars. But not like NBA super team. Like, let's get all the oldest players from the European leagues. Put them here, over there--