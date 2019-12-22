Dan Snyder told Dwayne Haskins to listen to doctors and not to go back in game

Washington owner Dan Snyder has been getting some advice from Alex Smith recently and he offered some of his own to Smith’s successor as the team’s quarterback.

Dwayne Haskins injured his ankle on the first play of the second half of Sunday’s 41-35 overtime loss to the Giants and did not return for the rest of the game. When he spoke to reporters after the game, Haskins said that Snyder told him not to go back into the game while he was lobbying to get the green light to go back onto the field.

Per multiple reporters at the game, a team spokesperson then clarified that Snyder told Haskins to follow the advice of the team’s doctors as opposed to offering his own opinion about whether Haskins should be on the field.

Haskins said that X-rays of the ankle were negative and that he’ll have an MRI on Monday.