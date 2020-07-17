Dan Snyder sends internal memo to employees apologizing to 'everyone affected by this situation'

Washington football team owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, apologized to the team’s employees in an internal memo Friday.

Snyder, 55, said he and Tanya were “sad and disappointed” after reading the Washington Post article Thursday. Fifteen women spoke to the Post about sexual harassment and abuse they endured from members of the organizations.

The Snyders then apologized “to each of you and to everyone affected by this situation.”

Daniel and Tonya Snyder have sent an internal memo apologizing to the team, FWIW. No apology to the female former employees and reporters, however. pic.twitter.com/bduckiQktF — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) July 17, 2020

The Snyders did not specifically mention sexual harassment or abuse in the memo, but noted “the actions in the story have no place in our franchise or in society.” They also said they were aware of some of the harassment and abuse outlined in the article and dealt with them when they were first notified. The Snyders claim there were other instances they did not know about until recently, but said they “addressed them as well.”

They vowed to change the culture within the organization, echoing a point made by Snyder in his public statement Friday. Snyder was not accused of sexual harassment in the Washington Post article.

Prior to the Washington Post article being released Snyder hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the team’s culture. Curiously, the NFL allowed Snyder to hire the attorney investigating his team. That was not the case during “Bountygate” and “Deflategate.” The NFL hired investigators to look into those situations.

In a statement Friday, the NFL condemned harassment in all forms. It also mentioned the investigation, saying it expects the team to “give its full cooperation.” The NFL did not indicate that it would hire its own independent investigator.

While some have called for Snyder to sell the team in the wake of the Washington Post report, it doesn’t appear he’s considering that option. Snyder made no mention of selling the franchise in either statement released Friday.

