Dan Snyder is bigger embarrassment to NFL than any dirt he could possibly have | Opinion

Go ahead, NFL owners. Call Dan Snyder’s bluff.

According to an ESPN story published Thursday, the NFL tolerates the worst owner in all of sports because he could “blow up” the league with what he knows about commissioner Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones and several other owners. But whatever dirt he has – and given Snyder’s paranoia and history as a garbage human, I fully believe there’s a room at his palatial estate containing nothing but file cabinets filled with dossiers on anyone he crosses paths with – it cannot be more damaging than Snyder’s continued presence in the NFL.

The Washington Commanders owner is being investigated by Mary Jo White for allegations of sexual misconduct, including one by a woman who Snyder paid $1.6 million to in 2009 to go away. This is not to be confused with a previous investigation by Beth Wilkinson that found a toxic and misogynistic culture at the WFT.

There’s also a Congressional committee looking into, among other things, financial irregularities. There was the team trainer busted by the DEA for peddling oxycodone to players. There were the leaked emails of Jon Gruden and Bruce Allen that covered pretty much every square in bigotry bingo.

Oh! And who can forget all the damage done by Snyder’s arrogance and obstinance in refusing to change his team’s racist nickname.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Any one of these things should have prompted NFL owners to cut ties with Snyder. That they weren’t, well, what’s that saying about the company you keep? Paragons of virtue, NFL owners are not.

What they are, however, is money hungry, and the death knell for Snyder should be that his ownership in Washington is costing the NFL. Millions of dollars, if not billions.

The ESPN story, which was jaw-dropping for its exhaustive details on the shaky ground Snyder now finds himself on with his fellow owners, noted that Washington is currently No. 6 on Forbes’ list of most-valuable NFL franchises.

The Commanders are worth $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. While that is hardly pocket change, a storied franchise in the nation’s capital should be closer to the top-ranked Dallas Cowboys ($8 billion) than the 27th-ranked Tennessee Titans ($3.5 billion).

And that is squarely on Snyder.

Washington desperately needs a new stadium, and pretty much any other owner would have had a deal locked down years ago for a publicly funded one that would print money for both the team and the league. Not Snyder! He’s managed to alienate leaders in Virginia, Maryland AND D.C. proper, to the point the Commanders might be stuck in FedEx Field forever if Snyder continues as the team’s owner.

That, or he’ll have to build so far out it will make the trek from San Francisco to Santa Clara look like an easy commute.

Anheuser-Busch, one of Washington’s largest sponsors, cut ties in the offseason, as did one of the team’s local sponsors. Fans can’t stand him. The Commanders are currently worst of the 32 NFL teams in attendance, drawing just over 58,000 per game, after finishing 31st last season. Search Change.org, and you’ll find no fewer than a half-dozen petitions for Snyder to sell the team, voluntarily or involuntarily.

Even if Snyder does have compromising information on his fellow owners, could it be any worse than what we already know? The Houston Texans owner made a racist comment at a team golf outing, Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam broke the bank for a sexual predator and Jerry Jones was sued by a woman who says she’s his secret daughter.

And that was just in the last year!

Besides, Snyder isn’t the only one who has dirt.

In a departure from pretty much every other NFL investigation, Wilkinson did not issue a written report, and Goodell has been sparse with the details. But they’re somewhere at NFL headquarters, and Goodell and the other owners might want to remind Snyder that, bad as things are for him now, they could get a heck of a lot worse.

Commanders fans deserve better than Snyder and, quite frankly, so does the NFL. By not cutting him loose, the league will continue to cost itself.

