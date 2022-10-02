Dan Snyder appears on field, chats with Jerry Jones ahead of Commanders-Cowboys

Snyder appears on field, chats with Jones at Commanders-Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dan Snyder was very present at AT&T Stadium ahead of Sunday's Commanders-Cowboys game, marking the first public appearance in quite some time for the Commanders owner.

Snyder's organization is currently being investigated by the league for its allegedly poor culture and is also at the center of a Congressional investigation for the same reason. Following the Beth Wilkinson investigation, Snyder's wife, Tanya, was appointed co-CEO of the franchise and represented the team at NFL events.

Dan Snyder has been at every Washington contest this season, per NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.

However, Week 4's trip to Dallas was different in that he wasn't shy about being spotted.

USA TODAY Sports

Commanders owner Dan Snyder before kickoff in Week 4

Snyder and Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones are purportedly close. In addition to meeting with Jones, Snyder greeted numerous members of the Commanders.