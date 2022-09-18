Dan Skipper honored by Dan Campbell after the Lions win over the Commanders

One of the toughest scenes of the Lions’ appearance on Hard Knocks during training camp was when head coach Dan Campbell had to tell veteran offensive lineman Dan Skipper that he did not make the 53-man roster. Skipper had an impressive summer playing both left and right tackle–his best and most consistent body of work in his five NFL seasons.

“What more could I have done,” a dejected Skipper asked Campbell. The head coach acknowledged it was a very difficult decision, but he valued Skipper and wanted him back on the practice squad

On Sunday, Skipper rewarded his coach’s faith in him and proved what more he could do for Campbell and the Lions. Starting in an emergency at left guard–a position he’s never played before–the 6-foot-10 Skipper played a very good game overall. It was his first-ever NFL start. Skipper was no small part of the Lions’ first-half dominance and did not have any obvious mistakes after giving up a sack on the first offensive possession.

To show how much Skipper’s professionalism and dedication meant to Campbell, the head coach sent out Skipper to meet with the media before Campbell himself talked. It’s a sterling example of everything Campbell preaches to his players–your hard work will be recognized and rewarded.

Before Campbell took questions from the media after heading to the podium himself, he singled out Skipper as well.

“I thought Dan Skipper did a hell of a job.”

Dan Campbell sent reserve OL Dan Skipper to the podium before any player today — after the first W. Skipper’s been a PSquad guy here for a long time, does whatever’s asked. Played OG for the first time today and is now here to tell his tale. The Detroit Lions, folks. pic.twitter.com/zBPi9jfAVO — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) September 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire